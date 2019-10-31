The library had a special story time Thursday when Captain America, Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear attended. Princesses, Pumpkins and Freida Kahlo enjoyed trick or treating at the courthouse annex and a boo-tiful story.
The library has been expanding its family friendly activities through baby time, the summer reading program, a monthly cookbook club, Lego lab, art contests and even family movies.
Michelle Zenor, the Library Director, has implemented many new and exciting programs since coming on board. One new feature is a newspaper database and free wifi available to the public.
The Friends of the Library operate the best bookstore in town, according to some. In order to make this possible they are collecting books through donations during library hours.
“We are having a special library holiday book sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 6,” Zenor said.
If you are interested in some of the events contact the Henderson County Library at (903) 677-7295.
Baby Time- 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Story Time- 11:00 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays
Lego Lab- 1:00 p.m. Fridays
Movie Matinee- 3:00 p.m. Fridays
Anime Club- 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Fridays
Craft with Deanne- 3:00 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month
Cookbook Club- 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month
Puzzle Party- 1:30 p.m on the third Tuesday of the month
Book Club-1 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. Parker
