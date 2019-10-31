The library had a special story time Thursday when Captain America, Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear attended. Princesses, Pumpkins and Freida Kahlo enjoyed trick or treating at the courthouse annex and a boo-tiful story.

The library has been expanding its family friendly activities through baby time, the summer reading program, a monthly cookbook club, Lego lab, art contests and even family movies.

Michelle Zenor, the Library Director, has implemented many new and exciting programs since coming on board.  One new feature is a newspaper database and free wifi available to the public.

The Friends of the Library operate the best bookstore in town, according to some. In order to make this possible they are collecting books through donations during library hours.

“We are having a special library holiday book sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 6,” Zenor said.

If you are interested in some of the events contact the Henderson County Library at (903) 677-7295.

Baby Time- 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Story Time- 11:00 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays

Lego Lab- 1:00 p.m. Fridays

Movie Matinee- 3:00 p.m. Fridays

Anime Club-  9:30 a.m. on the first and third Fridays

Craft with Deanne- 3:00 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month

Cookbook Club- 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month

Puzzle Party- 1:30 p.m on the third Tuesday of the month

Book Club-1 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. Parker

