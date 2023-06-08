In the State of Texas, one in five children struggle with hunger and the summer only amplifies this as some lose access to consistent, nutritious food at school, but the Summer Food Service Program helps to fill that gap locally with multiple options to help families.
The SFSP is a federally funded child nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture and was created to ensure that children in low-income areas could receive nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch.
Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50% of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.
******
For assistance: Call 2-1-1, text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304, or visit:
*ATHENS: Central Athens Elementary serves breakfast Monday through Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
*BROWNSBORO: Brownsboro Junior High School serves breakfast Monday through Friday from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
*EUSTACE: *Eustace Middle School serves breakfast Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m to noon.
*Eustace High School serves breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m.
*MALAKOFF: Malakoff Elementary, Junior High, and High Schools serve breakfast Monday through Thursday from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 12:30 p.m
*TRINIDAD: Trinidad School serves breakfast Monday through Thursday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m to noon.
**Times are subject to change
******
The summer meals are provided at no cost to children and teens 18 years old and younger and eligible people with disabilities up to 21 years old. There is no identification required as children can just come to the location during meal times.
Families are encouraged to call 2-1-1, text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304, or go online for current distribution sites that have an interactive map with times and contact information for each location.
The SFSP states on its website that “Bringing healthy summer meals to the community ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn and with nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”
For more information or to view the interactive map, visit https://squaremeals.org/Programs/Summer-Meal-Programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.