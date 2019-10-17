Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall has given an update on the Oct. 8 fire that gutted Dillon Manufacturing and kept firefighters and responders busy for hours.
The fire is being investigated in a coordinated effort of the Athens Fire Department and Texas Fire Marshal's Office.
"The investigators have narrowed down the possibilities of cause and there two areas of concern that are being evaluated through careful analysis and review," Marshall said.
There were several agencies that assisted the AFD in fighting the blaze that sent a pillar of smoke into the air that could be seen miles away from the city.
"They were substantial and without their assistance it would have been a lot more difficult to manage," Marshall said.
Athens Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation facilitated the management of traffic around the downtown fire. UT Health EMS and the Red Cross were in the city in case of emergencies that required life saving efforts. Atmos, Oncor and City of Athens personnel also helped in various ways.
Brownsboro, Murchison, North 19, Eustace, Malakoff and Southside Fire Departments were all dispatched to the blaze.
"The call came in at 2:48 p.m. that afternoon and we were still on the scene around 8 p.m. that evening," Marshall said. "There were sections of the fire that continued to burn until the next morning, due to the size of the building and makeup of it."
Employees working at the building were the first to see the blaze and call 911.
“Equipment had to be used to segregate the building before personnel could get to those final spots and extinguish them,” Marshall said.
Despite the fire, the owner of the building is currently trying to restore power so they can resume work at the location. Dillon Manufacturing specializes in hunting equipment and is in its busiest time of the year, Marshall said.
