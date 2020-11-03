Henderson County Chief Appraiser Bill Jackson, who served in that capacity since the 80s, has retired from the office in the Athens Industrial Park.
His last day on the job was Friday.
"He's one of those guys whose always been there," County Judge Wade McKinney said. "Someone we all looked to. The depth of his knowledge and the depth of his experience is unmatched in our area.”
The Henderson County Appraisal District was set up by the state to be independent of the local taxing entities. Each July, officials around the county would wait anxiously for Jackson's office to supply the certified property values for the year. The local officials used those figures to set their tax rates. It's a demanding job, but away from the office, Jackson is quick with a smile and a good story.
"I joked and told him, he may be my favorite official in the county, except or tax time," McKinney said.
Jackson's office has seen many advancements in recent years.
Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery said this week in the city newsletter:
"Bill is known for being fair and on mark with our local property appraisals and has maintained a staff ready to help the taxpayers. Bill has always made himself available to help me, the city council and city staff with taxing questions and decisions. Thank you for your service Bill. We will all miss your service and dedication."
Jackson's time at the helm has seen many advancements in the office. The use of pictorial maps has greatly streamlined the process of finding buildings on a property and seeing it from various angles. Another fly-over the update the pictures was scheduled this year.
For the past two years, his office has been challenged by a mandate from the state to increase the appraised values in the county by more than 10%. Another challenge, this year has been working through the COVID-19 precautions.
