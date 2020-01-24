Before Patrick Mahomes started grade school, the St. Edward's Council of the Knights of Columbus in Athens began firing up the grill to make delicious chicken.
In recent years, the group has coincided the event with the Sunday of the Super Bowl game to provide a tasty meal for those who want to take in the game, or just enjoy a delicious lunch. This year, the big game is on Feb. 2. Tickets are now available for a donation of $9.
One change this year is you can now start picking up the chickens at 10 a.m.. The Knights will be passing them out until about 1 p.m.
"This year will be about the same as always," Knight Mel Hebert said. "The cooks will be there before sun-up."
Hebert said the proceeds benefit local charities such as the Henderson County Food Pantry, Disciples Clinic and others, about eight to 10 charities in all.
The menu the Knights have perfected down through the years is a combination of grilled chicken, beans, cole slaw and something sweet for dessert. You get a half a grilled chicken, with the unforgettable flavor made possible by the secret recipe.
For the first chicken dinners, back in the '90s, they sold about 50 of the meals. Since then, the cooking facilities at St. Edward's have been upgraded and expanded until Grand Knight Bob Dietz said they sold 792 a year ago.
"This year, it will be 814," Dietz said.
Hebert said they purchase the chickens from Brookshire's. The birds are seasoned and refrigerated until they go on the fire before dawn on Sunday.
The cooks start preparing the chickens at about 5 a.m. and in a couple of hours they're ready to grill.
Another load of chickens to on at about 9 a.m. Once the cooking is done, it’s time to meet the customers. Many of those will be coming from mass at St. Edward's. Other from other churches in the community.
One of the advantages of buying the readily prepared chicken dinner comes when it's time to pick up the meals. After years of practice the assembly line moves swiftly, so there's little waiting.
"It's really gotten faster through the years," Dietz said.
The Knights will be handing out the dinners behind the church at 800 E. Tyler St. The rear parking lot is located off Wofford Street.
For meal tickets or information, you can also call Hebert at 903-677-6618 or dial 469-418-5855 or 214-704-5885.
