The show must go on. That’s a saying many are familiar with and it usually refers to continuing a performance or program already underway, despite any problems. But what if the problem is obtaining rights to perform the show?
The Cherokee Civic Theatre was faced with this very issue. CCT’s play selection committee had chosen the four plays for production during the upcoming 50th season and announced the lineup. Then, the theatre was denied the licensing rights to perform the play chosen for fall, or the first of the season.
The five-member play selection committee, consisting of Amy McCalister, Josie Fox, Judy Faye Garner, Sheilah O’Heaney and Jonell Arrington, immediately began looking for possible replacements, according to committee member and CCT Executive Vice President Fox.
“The overall sentiment was to keep the opening play a musical. Several options were sent to Bill and within 24 hours a selection had been made,” Fox stated.
Admitting to some disappointment because the board had been excited with the lineup, Sherman appeared to take it all in stride saying he wasn’t losing any sleep over it.
“We’re just moving on to something else,” he said. “We’re flexible.”
Bill Sherman has chosen to direct Nunsense, a musical comedy presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, with book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin.
He gave credit to O’Heaney saying she reviewed much of the material before a list of about 10 to 12 plays was compiled and sent to him.
“We talked about several, but this looked like the best bet for what we were trying to do and for the probable talent pool available,” Sherman said.
The original production schedule has been kept with a workshop and the first round of auditions already taking place. The final set of auditions for Nunsense are slated for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Actors age 15 and older in all sizes, shapes and colors are needed to make this comedy successful. Needed are five female lead singing roles, five female chorus roles and two male supporting roles.
“I need anybody out there that can sing a lick to come out and see what happens,” Sherman said.
Technical crew for lights, costumes, sets, sound and props, can also sign up during auditions.
Rehearsals will begin July 25, with performances scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, Sunday, Oct. 17, Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23. Be certain to watch the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page or website, cherokeetheatre.net, for ticket availability and special announcements regarding celebrations to be held opening night of Nunsense, as we kick off the 50th season.
Soon after the first scheduled play was replaced, rights were denied to the second play in this season’s lineup, the annual Christmas performance.
Fox stated she thought at the time, “The 50th season is coming in like a wrecking ball.”
Finding a replacement for the Christmas play followed a similar process as the fall play, but there was an added complication. CCT was also in need of a replacement director.
Fox, already scheduled to direct the final play of the season in spring 2023, volunteered to direct the Christmas show as a last resort, and she got the job.
With initial complications overcome, the board is breathing a collective sigh of relief and looking forward to the theatre’s golden anniversary season.
“I think these hiccups will lead to a great season because it should be smooth sailing now,” Fox stated.
Whatever happens this season, the show will go on.
