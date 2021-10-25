Chef Camorrow Jones from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin was a recent guest in the kitchen of the Athens High School culinary arts program. Chef Jones gave students a demonstration on preparing blackened shrimp tacos with pineapple relish. The culinary arts program is part of AISD's robust Career & Technical Education program.
featured
Chef visits Athens High School
- Photo courtesy of Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
