Chef Camorrow Jones from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin was a recent guest in the kitchen of the Athens High School culinary arts program. Chef Jones gave students a demonstration on preparing blackened shrimp tacos with pineapple relish. The culinary arts program is  part of AISD's robust Career & Technical Education program.

