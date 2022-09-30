Love in Action Henderson County Homeless Ministries will host a Charity Disc Golf Tournament in Cain Park Saturday, Oct. 15.
The tournament will be a Two Round One Day, C-Tier Sanctioned Event allowing you to play 36 holes of fun. This is a Shot Gun Start event with the First-Round set for 9 a.m. Tee Off. The Second Round will be one hour after the last card is turned in.
There are several divisions available for most ages and all funds raised will go to the Love in Action Building Fund.
For more information, visit the “Tree Love in Action” Charity Disc Golf Tournament event page on Facebook.
