Driving through Athens late Wednesday night with his vehicle's headlights out, a Murchison man was stopped, arrested for on-site possession of meth-amphetamines, and taken to jail when additional drugs were found on his person.
“You might be surprised how many people we arrest with illegal drugs who then make their crime worse by trying to sneak even more contraband into our jail,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Gary Jon Williams, 37, of Murchison was driving on Highway 175 around 11 p.m. Wednesday. It was dark and his vehicle’s headlights were not on.
The Sheriff’s Narcotics team was working drug interdiction that evening spotted the light-less vehicle and pulled the driver over.
When Investigators Johnathan Hutchison, Kenneth Slaton and Gabriel Shue found that Williams was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Henderson County, he was arrested and his vehicle was searched.
Meth and the paraphernalia commonly used ingest the drug were discovered.
Sheriff Hillhouse said to make matters worse, when Williams was booked into the Henderson County Jail, more meth was found hidden on his person.
“That crime brings a brand new charge,” Hillhouse said. “Now the suspect is faced with possession at the traffic stop and possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility.
“Since I was elected, we have ramped up our campaign against drug dealers and users, and we’ve made great strides driving this business out of here,” Hillhouse said. “Don’t sell or use this junk on the outside because we will catch you. And never, ever try to bring it inside our jail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.