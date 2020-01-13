Milburn Chaney, left, was sworn in Monday as Interim Commissioner for Precinct 4 by County Judge Wade McKinney. Chaney, formerly the Henderson County Tax Assessor will be filling the void left by Ken Geeslin. A special election will be held to find a permanent replacement. Geeslin's wife Katherine attended the ceremony marking her first visit back to the courtroom since her husband's untimely passing.
