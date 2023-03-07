Chandler native, Kay Chavez, turned 100 years old on March 4 and celebrated with family and friends at Country Place Senior Living in Athens.
Ms. Kay is always smiling, is very active, and participates in every activity that the center hosts. She also loves to play games with her friends.
Last fall she was partnered with a Malakoff senior, Jesse Rodriguez, for Senior to Senior which allows them to support each other through the year. Jesse brought Ms. Kay roses for her birthday last week and gave her a gift at Christmas.
She was born in Chandler, but says “Chandler was a very small town and my desire was to get away and go to a big town” and so as soon as she graduated, she headed to Dallas. Ms. Kay worked to get through college with an Education major and received her Masters. She then taught what she said was “all my life.” She enjoys being at the Country Place in Athens now.
One of her sons, James and his wife, Kathy, celebrated with Ms. Kay at Country Place and they look forward to taking her on a cruise this week to celebrate her birthday.
