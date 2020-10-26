Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a fatal accident involving two vehicles early Sunday morning, Oct. 25, on FM 315 south of Coffee City in Henderson County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on FM 315 and a 2000 Dodge Neon was traveling north on FM 315. For an as of undetermined reason the driver of the pickup crossed over into the north bound lane of travel striking the Neon head on. The pickup came to rest in the east ditch on its side. The Neon came to rest upright in the west ditch.
The driver of the Neon, 23-year-old Leanna Hester of Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Judge Milton Adams.
The passenger of the Neon, 24-year-old Blake Stanford of Chandler, was transported to University of Texas Health Hospital in Tyler with serious injuries.
The driver of the Dodge pickup, 20-year-old Brandon Collins of Chandler, was transported to University of Texas Health Hospital in Athens with possible injuries. Collins will be arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony.
The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.