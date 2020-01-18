A 77-year-old Chandler woman died in a two-vehicle collision near Palestine on Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
The deceased was identified as Nadra Parham Smith, the driver of a 2016, Cheverolet Silverado.
DPS. Sgt. Jean Dark reports that at about 5:43 p.m., a trooper responded a crash on Farm-to-Market-Road 3224, 1.5 miles west of the city of Palestine in Anderson County. The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west from a private road attempting to cross FM 3244. At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150, Benjamin Oben Edbe, 55, of Palestine was traveling north on FM-3244 and struck the Chevrolet on its left side. Smith was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced by Judge James Westley and taken to Bailey and Foster Funeral Home in Palestine. Edbe was treated and released at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.