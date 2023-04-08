Chandler has been recognized as one of 10 winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards for outstanding community improvement and will receive $110,000 for a landscaping project to be completed by TxDOT along a state-maintained right-of-way.
Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, has awarded the GCAA to Texas communities for over 50 years. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT.
The Governor’s Community Achievement Award is one of the most coveted annual
environmental and community improvement honors in Texas. A community’s environmental
program is judged by a group of diverse, multi-sector judges on achievements in seven
environmental and community improvement areas: public awareness and outreach,
environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and
cleanup, solid waste management, litter law and illegal dumping enforcement.
The City of Chandler, with a population of 3,400, is a Gold Star Affiliate of KTB. Keep Chandler Beautiful sponsors recycling projects, street and river clean-ups, and beautification projects. Members work with Chandler Elementary and Chandler Intermediate to provide hands-on environmental projects and distribute educational materials at public events. The group works closely with the city government and local organizations to address issues that promote a better quality of life for citizens.
A KTB member since 1997, Chandler also won this award in 2003. The GCAA program has recognized outstanding communities since 1969, with TxDOT providing landscaping award funding since 1985.
Chandler will be honored during KTB’s Annual Conference, which will take place in Houston, TX from June 26 through June 28, with an awards dinner and presentation on the evening of June 28. Other winning communities include Collinsville, Nolanville, Henderson, Dickinson, Lake Jackson, Burleson, Pflugerville, McAllen, and Frisco. To learn more about GCAA and this year’s winners, visit ktb.org/gcaa.
Keep Texas Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best
place to live, work, and play. Their mission is to inspire and empower Texans to make their
communities clean and beautiful by providing resources for community improvement projects,
clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state.
Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of affiliate members,
communities, volunteers, and supporters that span the state, and reach 17 million Texans
annually.
