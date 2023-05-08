Chandler residents voiced their opinions on liquor sales when over 580 people voted against Proposition A which was 77% of the vote. Only 175 people voted for the proposition which would allow fo the legal sale of alcohol for off-premise consumption within Chandler city limits.
Earlier this year, an external source petitioned residents for signatures to request that a local option election be called for the sale of all alcoholic beverages. They received 500 signatures, which were done in the proper amount of time required.
The petition signatures were verified and once it was discussed in front of the city council, this item was officially placed on the ballot, per legal requirements. Then it was put on the ballot for citizens to vote on last Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.