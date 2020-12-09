The Chandler City Council voted Tuesday to raise water and sewer rates to fund needed upgrades to those utilities.
Residential customers will pay an additional $6 a month, $3 for water and $3 for sewer, when the rates go into effect.
The city raised rates in 2017 and in 2010 for debt service. This is the first rate increase for in several years to pay for maintenance and operation.
The plan is to borrow $1.8 million to pay for $700,000 worth of improvements to the sewer system, $300,000 for a SCADA System and $800,000 for rehabilitation of two above ground water storage tanks and one ground tank.
The city will add a bar screen to the sewer system that will block solid materials that could be harmful to downstream equipment. Larger pipes will also be installed.
“The sewer line that services the whole town is the original pipe and it’s undersized,” City Administrator John Whitsell said.
SCADA is a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System that is used to collect data from instruments and sensors located at remote sites.
The work on the tanks was required after the city received a letter from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sent a letter citing deficiencies. If the city doesn’t fix the problems it could mean fines. The city responded with a letter saying the work could be done in a year.
City Financial Director Wes Johnston suggested that in addition to the $6 increase, the council consider a step increase in future years to bring the city more in line with rates charged elsewhere.
The council also approved an ordinance establishing a minimum size of 1,200 square feet for a single family residence. The item has been discussed for several months due to the rising popularity of small houses. City staff studied ordinances in other cities and decided the 1,200 square foot limit was most favorable.
On another item, with the November election recorded, the council voted to continue with Janeice Lunceford as Mayor Pro-Tem.
