Chandler residents will have an opportunity to vote on whether or not liquor should be sold within city limits by voting for or against Proposition A which states “The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.”
Earlier this year, an external source petitioned residents for signatures to request that a local option election be called for the sale of all alcoholic beverages. They collected 500 signatures, in the proper amount of time required.
The petition signatures were verified and once it was discussed in front of the city council, this item was officially placed on the ballot, per legal requirements.
The City of Chandler general elections will be held Saturday, May 6 with early voting beginning on April 24.
Residents will also be able to vote for the City of Chandler mayoral candidates which include incumbent Libby Fulgham and Cy Ditzler and city council members, who are elected at-large and include Angie Saxon and Milton Wallace.
Chandler residents can vote at the Chandler First United Methodist Church Heritage Hall which is one block north of the previous location. For more information on voting or for a sample ballot, visit www.votetexas.gov.
