The Chandler Cemetery Association and Chandler Historical Society will host the annual Memorial Day observance Monday, May 30. The service at the Cemetery at 620 Old Tyler Road will begin at 9 a.m. with a flag ceremony, guest speaker and bagpipe performance.
Following the cemetery observance, the Chandler Museum, located at 715 Hwy 31 West, will host a brunch for guests. The Museum has an extensive collection of displays that honors all veterans. The museum will be open until 11 a.m. There is no charge.
The Chandler Library will host Texas State Reading Club summer events beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10. All programs, except the Trailblazer, will be at the Chandler Community Center. The Creature Teacher, Miss Maria and Korn Pop will be performing. Bernadette Nason will do a special storytelling event July 8 sponsored by Women’s Unity Fellowship and the Texas Commission on Arts.
The Trailblazer, a traveling STEM-museum on wheels, will arrive Wednesday, July 20 with hands on activities for grades third through eighth. Students must register for a time slot at 903-849-4122. The Trailblazer visit is sponsored by the Tocker Foundation, a Texas non-profit dedicated to the support of rural libraries of Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.