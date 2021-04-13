A resolution aimed at getting a Best Western Hotel open comes before the Chandler City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
At the March 16 Chandler Economic Development Corporation meeting, after hearing from City Administrator John Whitsell and EDC Director Jim Moffeitt, the board made a major move toward finishing the project. By a 6-0 vote, they recommended advancing the $200,000 to Chandler Texas Hospitality for completion of the building at 301 N. Sawmill Road. The funds must now be approved by the city council.
“The hotel is short on funds from several different things that have happened during the construction of the hotel,” Whitsell said at the EDC meeting. “The hotel is complete, as a building.”
The company is short on funds to purchase things like televisions, mattresses and pillows, as well as operating money.“We have a plan, going forward with them and the back where we’re going to get this funded and get them open,” he said.
The opening is anticipated to take place in April.
Construction of the hotel has been an ongoing project for several years.
In 2016, the EDC donated the two acre plot for the hotel to be located.
In 2017, EDC voted to allocate $200,000 toward construction of the hotel which was seen as a lynchpin for construction in the city. Plans for the Best Western fell through when the primary investor was not able to get financing. Rather than let the project die, city officials began meeting with then met with representatives of other hotel companies about locating in the city.
The agenda item on Tuesday will be the first of two readings on the resolution.
