Dannielle Laverty of Chandler is among 377 students named to the Union University Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. The Dean's List includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.
Founded in 1823 and affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, Union University is characterized by quality Christ-centered teaching and learning. About 3,000 students are currently enrolled.
