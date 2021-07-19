The City of Chandler adopted regulations, Tuesday, for water wells in the city limits.
The city took the step to keep outside water sources from contaminating the municipal water supply. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is required by the 1996 Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments to assess every public drinking water source for susceptibility to certain chemical constituents. Municipalities are required to be in compliance with the TCEQ standards.
The council approved the item, with three the count three in favor and one abstaining.
“It’s not that they can’t have a well, it just kind of regulates it,” said Jon Hall, City Public Works director.
He said the regulations won’t affect private wells except those with water lines that connect to the city water line inside the house.
A well used to pump water for irrigation purposes that is not connected to the rest of the house would not be subject to the regulations.
Anyone who currently owns a well will not be required to go through the permitting process again.
“This is addressing new wells,” City Administrator John Whitsell said.
One concern was the requirement that wells connected to the house be inspected each year.
“That’s not me, that’s state law,” Hall said. “That’s from the '90s. It’s a 25 year old law.”
Hall said there are certain red flags that might cause him to suspect that someone has connected their well to their home. Then he would go check.
“We don’t go door to door looking for it,” Hall said.
The cost of getting the well inspected varies depending on who does it. There are several that provide the service, he said.
