Chandler conducts a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon with one item to be decided.
The city council must propose a tax rate to fund the 2021 budget. According to City Secretary Ronda Cockerham, the meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The proposed budget, if passed, will raise $53,625 more revenue than last year. That's a 4.77% increase. Of that amount $13,597.53 is from new property on the tax rolls. That keeps the city under the number that would create an automatic roll-back election.
During an Aug. 25 special meeting, City Finance Officer Wes Johnston said the budget was figured at a rate of .556 per $100 valuation, which is just below the voter approval rate of .5568.
The city council discussed the proposed budget at the Aug. 11 meeting. City Administrator John Whitsell said putting it together has been difficult this year. They did not receive all of the needed valuations and tax rate items until late which put them behind the normal budget schedule. That's one of the reasons Tuesday's special meeting was needed.
During the part of the meeting set aside for comments from the public special COVID-19 protocol is being observed. Anyone wishing to address the council during that time may sign in at the door and remain in their vehicle until called upon.
The video of the meeting will be available on Facebook Live.
The city is looking at a raising General Fund revenues totaling $2,847,177. The projected expenses are $2,949,177. Of those, police department expenses are projected at $644,455. Public works costs are estimated at $879,175. The largest piece of that is $190,000 budgeted for street repair materials.
Water and sewer revenues are figured at $428,800, which would equal expenses.
Chandler City Council meetings normally fall on the second Tuesday of the month.
