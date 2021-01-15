The Chandler City Council provided a forum on Tuesday for a representative of Suddenlink and customers to talk about some of the problems residents say they’re having with the provider.
Mayor Libby Fulgham said problems with the service have occurred in various parts of the city.
“Some of the things they’ve talked about, I’ve experienced myself.” Fulgham said.
According to the mayor, Chandler is a growing municipality and things like internet service can be a determining factor for those considering moving to the city.
“I hope you guys can address the issues that you’ve heard today and come up with a game plan and let us know where you’re headed with it,” Fulgham said.
Residents of Winchester Park were especially concerned about frequent interruptions of service.
“We moved there approximately three years ago and ran through everything that can possibly go wrong,” said a customer from Winchester Park.
He said he gets his television programming from Tivo, so every time the internet goes out, he also loses his television programming. Visits from technicians haven’t seem to help.
The resident said he also needs the internet for his business.
“When the internet goes out, it’s hard to make contact with customers and deal with customers in general,” the customer said.
Another speaker, who lives in the Winchester Park subdivision, said SuddenLink was one of the selling points when he and his wife moved in. He said the service seems to go in and out intermittently, for no apparent reason.
“It goes out all of the time like that, not just for a few minutes, it’s off for hours,” the customer said.
The afternoons are especially bad. He said a recent price increase didn’t seem to help.
“If you’re going to give me 60% of the internet then give a 60% bill.”
Suddenlink is regulated to the state and is not answerable to the city, but participated in the meeting
John Moyer was the Suddenlink representative who participated in the meeting.
He said after City Manager John Whitsell contacted the company in December, they began looking into the problems.
“I will, as well, take these concerns back and see if we can get you some straight-forward, open, transparent answers,” Moyer said.
The regional vice president will come to the city on Feb. 9 to update the council on what is being done, Moyer said.
