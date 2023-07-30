From Staff Reports
Chandler will be engulfed in a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024 as it is located in the narrow path where cities from Mexico up through Canada will experience a total blackout.
It happened back in 2017, but since East Texas wasn’t in the path, this area couldn’t see it.
However, in 2024 the sky will look like nighttime for a couple of minutes during the whole eclipse which will last about 1 1/2 hours. It will occur in Chandler around 1:45 p.m. on April 8 and will not happen again until 2044. They say that animals that aren't nocturnal will actually lay down to go to sleep.
In a meeting with VISIT Tyler, the Chandler Chamber was shocked at the interest in the eclipse as they were told that hotel rooms were going for up to four times the normal rate and many rooms were already booked. VISIT Tyler said they fully expect the population of Tyler to more than double that weekend to up to 300,000 people.
It is incredible the amount of interest this eclipse has generated from all over the country. Many towns in the path of the eclipse already have websites about what their town plans to do that weekend when visitors flood in.
Chandler plans to be a part of it and so far has booked a big-pit BBQ Cook-Off that weekend and is looking at possibly a concert or street dance as well. In addition, many towns are printing t-shirts for the occasion. Bryan Justice with Brave Hawk Sports & Uniforms has come up with a design and will be printing t-shirts made for Chandler.
Several local businesses will also be offering limited edition collector's t-shirts in the near future that will come with a pair of special sunglasses to watch the eclipse. This will be a memorable weekend and Chandler is fortunate to be a part. More details will be released as they come available.
