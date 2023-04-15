The Chandler Police Department has a full staff now after graduating three officers from the Police Academy and hiring two new officers.
Thanks to the city council and City Administrator John Whitsell, the Police Department was able to add an extra police officer position to the department bringing the total count to 11 officers.
Over the last few weeks, the department hired Officers Larry Hunt and Marshall Passons. Officer Raymond Brooks, Officer Travis Blevins and Officer Keyondra Johnson have completed all peace officer requirements and will start their field training next week after graduating from the Tyler Junior College Police Academy.
