The City of Chandler has set sights on building a new municipal complex and bolstering the police department.
When the city council meets at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, at City Hall, they are set to consider issuing a Request for Qualifications for architectural services in developing a new city hall and police station.
Mayor Libby Fulgham requested the item authorizing an RFQ for an architect be placed on the agenda to get an idea of what the city needs and the cost. At previous meetings, the council has discussed building a new municipal complex rather than spend money on repairs on the existing building.
According to City Administrator John Whitsell, a portion of the city’s American Rescue Fund, allocated to entities to aid in COVID-19 can be used for architectural services.
At a recent budget workshop, the council discussed a considerable increase in the police budget over previous years. A $5,000 per person market adjustment is calculated in this budget and money is there for hiring a new officer. The proposed budget also funds a new police vehicle, with the intent of adding one each year to keep the fleet updated,
On the agenda Tuesday is a proposed tax rate of $.581207, which is just under to voter approval rate.
Because of an increase in certified property values the proposed rate is below the current rate of $.607929.
An entity can lower the rate from the proposed number before final adoption. However, once the proposed rate is set, it can’t be raised.
The proposed number is higher than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.556335 per $100 valuation.
The average taxable value of a homestead in Chandler rose from $174,430 to $198,501.
The tax rate and budget hearings are tentatively set for the Aug. 31 meeting.
