The City of Chandler chose an architectural firm to design a new city complex at the regularly scheduled December council meeting on Tuesday.
After polling the council members for their preferences, Mayor Libby Fulgham called for a vote.
“You guys have voiced your opinion and it seems that Ron Hobbs is the firm to move forward with,” Fulgham said.
Ron Hobbs Architects of Garland was named as first choice of three members of the council and Randall Scott was favored by one. Fulgham said he favored Fitzpatrick, a Tyler based firm that has done several projects in East Texas.
Janeice Lunsform entered the motion to hire Hobbs, which was seconded by Conley Cade. The motion passed without opposition..
Fulgham said, if for some reason, an agreement could not be reached with Hobbs, they would then negotiate with Fitzpatrick, which was the second choice.
Hobbs is currently working with the City of Athens on the design for its new police station building.
The Chandler council voted in August to send out a request for qualifications to design the facility that would provide needed space for city offices, the police works and a library expansion.
In November, the council discussed the five responses received. Representatives of the firms were interviewed in late November.
Also, at the Tuesday meeting, the council heard from several people during citizen’s comments, concerning making Chandler a Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
Ed Stover pastor Church of Christ that meets in Chandler said volunteers have been out in the city talking with residents supporting an ordinance which would outlaw abortions in the city.
“We’ve contacted almost zero opposition to the ordinance and we’ve been out on the street,” Stover said.
Stover said the ordinance would prohibit any doctor from doing the procedure in Chandler. He said the City of Brownsboro recently approved the ordinance.
Mark Lee Dickson, of East Texas Right for Life was also at the meeting. He said there are now 39 cities in the state that have approved the ordinance and more are discussing it.
“This is something that is not going to go away,” Dixon said.
Mayor Libby Fulgham said the city council and city attorney will review the information.
“I believe in what you are doing,” Fugham said. “There are a lot of moving parts in the city, but we’re going to follow direction of the council, the city and our attorney and will review this stuff and move in the direction we feel we need to move.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.