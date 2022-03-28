The 43-year-old driver of a motorcycle died from injuries sustained in a collision with a compact car near Brownsboro Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
Killed was Emanuel Reynolds, of Chandler. James Bryant of Chandler, the driver of the other vehicle, a 2011 Kia Forte, was not injured.
DPS Sgt. Sara Warren reported the wreck occurred at about 2:51 p.m, on Farm-to-Market 317 approximately five miles south of Brownsboro.
The preliminary investigations shows that the Kia was westbound on FM 317 while a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle was eastbound on FM 317. According to the narrative, for an unknown reason, the driver of the Kia failed to yield right-of-way to the Harley Davidson while turning left into a private drive. This caused the motorcycle to strike the front right of the car. The driver of the Harley Davidson was ejected from the motorcycle into the grassy ditch.
Reynolds, of Chandler was transported by ambulance to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler with life-threatening injuries. At the hospital, he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at press time.
