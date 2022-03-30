Chandler McDonald's hosted a celebration of the 2022 4A State Girls Basketball Champion Brownsboro Bearettes Friday, March 25. Pictured in the back row are Principal Brent Cooper, Rebecca Rumbo, Allie Cooper, Khayla Garrett, Ti’ykeah McKenzie, Paris Miller, McDonald’s Kevin Lilly; front row, Head Coach Jeremy Durham, Khyra Garrett, Mekhayia Moore, Tori Hooker, Assistant Coach Emily Breedlove, and McDonald’s Jeanne Lilly.
Chandler McDonald's celebrates Bearettes
