A 20-year-old man indicted for three counts of intoxication manslaughter a result of a fatal wreck last year near Coffee City, is among the April grand jury indictments announced on Friday by Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
Arraignment for Brandon Taylor Collins is set for May 6 in 392nd District Court.
The DPS report on the Oct. 25 collision said a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Farm-to-Market Road 315 and a 2000 Dodge Neon was traveling north. At that point, the driver of the pickup crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the Neon head on. The pickup came to rest in the east ditch on its side. The Neon stopped upright in the west ditch.
The driver of the Neon, 23-year-old Leanna Hester of Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Milton Adams. It was later revealed that Hester was eight months pregnant.
The passenger of the Neon, 24-year-old Blake Stanford of Chandler, was taken to University of Texas Health Hospital in Tyler where he died from his injuries.
Collins was treated for injuries at a UT Health Athens and subsequently released.
