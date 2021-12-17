A Tuesday night crash involving a car and an SUV killed a Tyler resident and seriously injured a Chandler man, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
Dennis Criner, 54, died from injuries sustained in the wreck, that occurred at about 6:50 p.m. in a rain shower on State Highway 64. The injured man was identified as Daniel Juarez.
Sgt. Jean Dark said the preliminary investigation indicates Criner was driving a 2017 Ford Escape east on State Highway 64 West, about five miles from the Tyler city limits. Daniel Juarez was traveling west On Hwy 64 in a 2016 Lincoln Town Car. The report said Juarez, traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway. The Lincoln crossed into the eastbound lane where it collided with the Ford Escape.
Criner was taken to UT Health East Texas – Tyler, where he was pronounced by Smith County Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin. Juarez was also taken to UT Health.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Chaney Wade
