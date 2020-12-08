The City of Chandler is considering raising water and wastewater rates to fund upcoming improvements to those utility services.
The city council will discuss and possible vote on a a change at the meeting set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, at City Hall.
City Administrator John Whitsell said the water and sewer work have in the planning stages for some time. Adding a bar screen to solid materials which would otherwise be harmful to downstream equipment is one component of the changes.
Another step is changing the size of pipes coming into the plant. Whitsell said the current pipes are the same pipes that were originally installed and are no longer large enough.
The upgrade also includes installing a Supervisory Control and Data Aquisition System. SCADA is an automation system which is used to collect data from instruments and sensors located at remote sites and to transmit data at a central site for either monitoring or controlling purpose.
Whitsell also said Chandler has been mandated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehab the two elevated water storage tanks and one of the ground storage tanks.
The costs of the proposed improvements are $700,000 for the sewer plant work, $300,000 for the SCADA system and $800,000 for tank rehab.
At the time the council agenda was posted, Whitsell was working numbers to determine what new rates were needed to cover the costs.
Another often discussed item to be decided on Tuesday is amendment of the city ordinance concerning the size of a single family dwelling in the city. The Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 1 approved a recommendation to establish the minimum size of a single-family-dwelling to 1,200 square feet.
The change grew out of discussions concerning residents who want to place tiny homes, park homes, and other types of small housing within the city limits of Chandler.
