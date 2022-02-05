The Chandler City Council plans to take up the issue of discharging firearms in the city when the council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at City Hall.
The non-action item calls for the council to discuss its firearms ordinance as it pertains to hunting.
In notes about the meeting, City Administrator John Whitsell wrote to the council members:
“We have been getting some complaints about people hunting within the city limits. By our ordinance, you can hunt if you have a certain number of acres. Checking with other cities, most do not allow guns to fired in the city limits at all. As we get more and more homes built, this could become an issue.”
The present ordinance concerning discharging firearm or air gun states firing any gun is unlawful, on a contiguous tract of undeveloped land smaller than 20 acres within the corporate city limits.
In addition any person shall not discharge any gun, pistol, rifle, shotgun or other firearm, closer than 100 yards from a property line. Firearms also should not be discharged in the direction of any building, dwelling, road, park or populated area.
The ordinance also prohibits anyone under 18 from firing a gun unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. It does not apply to a peace officer in the line of duty.
The City of Athens recently updated its ordinance concerning firearms. The council prohibited shooting in the city limits, but added an exception that would allow the discharge of firearms for hunting contiguous tract of undeveloped land larger than 20 acres, as long as no projectile from the firearm crossed onto another property when discharged.
Also on the agenda Tuesday is calling a City Election for May. Three council members will be chosen for two year terms.
