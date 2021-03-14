The City of Chandler is issuing Certificates of Obligation to make significant improvements to the water and sewer systems.
The city council approved the package Tuesday, with the official date of issue, March 11.
The COs are not to exceed $2 million to pay for the engineering and architectural fees as well as construction. The maturity date is August 15, 2041.
The estimated combined principal and interest required to pay the certificates of obligation to be authorized on time and in full is $2,576,519.
“We’ve talked about this a long time,” City Manager John Whitsell said. “We’ve already raised water and sewer rates.”
Whitsell said there would be no tax increase in connection with the certificates of obligation and no additional rate hikes.
Adding a bar screen to solid materials which would otherwise be harmful to downstream equipment is one component of the changes.
Another step is changing the size of pipes coming into the plant. Whitsell said the current pipes are the same pipes that were originally installed and are no longer large enough.
The upgrade also includes installing a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System. SCADA is an automation system which is used to collect data from instruments and sensors located at remote sites and to transmit data at a central site for either monitoring or controlling purpose.
In addition, Chandler has been mandated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehab the two elevated water storage tanks and one of the ground storage tanks. The projected costs of the proposed improvements are $700,000 for the sewer plant work, $300,000 for the SCADA system and $800,000 for tank rehab.
“We opened the first set of bids today and they’re right on track” Whitsell said. “That’s for the sewer plant portion.”
