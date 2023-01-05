A group of citizens announced the launch of a petition campaign to gather nearly 500 signatures of Chandler voters to support changing the law to allow the expansion of current sales to include fine wine and package stores. The group consists of residents, business and community leaders. It is asking Chandler registered voters to sign a petition to call for an election in May 2023.
The petition will allow a vote for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only in the City of Chandler.
In 2012, Chandler voters approved beer and wine sales in grocery and convenience stores and also approved mixed beverage sales in restaurants. Grocery stores report that for every dollar lost in beer/wine sales, as much as $3 can be lost in general sales. This can be as much as $25,000 to $150,000 a week in lost sales.
“Ten years ago, voters overwhelmingly approved allowing beer and wine sales in our grocery stores and to eliminate the private club rules in our restaurants,” said John Camper, local insurance agent and former Chairman of the Board of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce during the 2012 effort. “Based on a study by Texas Economist Ray Perryman, we predicted that Chandler sales tax revenues would increase $140,000, but the actual increase was $187,000—a 42% increase. Changing this law in 2023 to allow package fine wine sales, will keep additional revenue in Chandler.”
The petition calls for an election to allow fine wine and spirit sales in package stores. Based on a 2008 study by Texas Economist Ray Perryman, Chandler can see a significant increase in sales, jobs and local tax revenue.
Jim Moffeit, who is a current economic development consultant and past Executive Director of the Chandler Economic Development Corporation said, “Based on our five-mile retail trade population, which would include people on the western side of Lake Palestine, studies show we could be gaining nearly $3.5 million dollars a year in additional sales, more than 30 new jobs and generate more than $74,000 a year in local sales tax revenue. Changing this law could be a great benefit to our community.”
The US Census Bureau places Chandler’s population at 3,400, but the retail shopping population is closer to 15,000. Based on the calculations of a 25,000-population city, removing the City’s dry status for spirits (package liquor sales) could help the city realize an additional $3.4 million in annual spending, 33 more jobs and another $ 73,800 in local sales tax revenues.
During the same year in 2012, the City of Tyler also approved beer and wine sales. JB Smith was Smith County sheriff at the time and did his own research when he contacted more than 25 law enforcement agencies that had approved alcohol sales. He told KYTX TV in 2012, “I don’t care whether they vote “For” or “Against” the propositions. But they don’t need to be using crime or litter as a reason (to vote against) because it just doesn’t show it.” “Everyone was asked the same question. “Did you have an increase in crime or litter in relation to the sale of alcohol,” all 25 jurisdictions (of the 28 contacted) said the same thing, “NO.” Rockwall and Midlothian reported crime went down”.
State law requires the group to gather approximately 500 signatures of Chandler voters by January 12. Only those who live in the City Limits of Chandler are eligible to sign the petition. If enough signatures are gathered, the Chandler City Council will be required to order the election for May 2023.
The group has hired Texas Petition Strategies of Austin to conduct the petition drive and election campaign. TPS has conducted more than 450 local option ballot propositions in more than 250 Texas communities including the 2012 effort in Chandler and Tyler.
The Economic Growth Committee was created in 2015 and is a state registered political action committee with the Texas Ethics Commission. “By law we are required to have a Political Action Committee when we conduct a local option alcohol petition and election. We have had local Economic Growth Committees before, but in 2015 was encouraged to have a Statewide PAC that could support these local option alcohol elections,” noted John Hatch of Texas Petition Strategies. “We will be reaching out to voters via text and media to let them know we will be bringing the petitions to people who would like to sign. It’s everyone’s First Amendment Right to petition their government. We honored to be able to offer people the chance to exercise their rights.”
