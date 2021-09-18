The Chandler City Council wrapped up its budget and tax rate by approving the documents at a meeting Tuesday.
The budget estimates general fund expenses at $3,704,462 and revenues of $2,509,607. The water utility fund lists expenses of $4,148,617. Included are capital projects of $1,725,824.
City administrator John Whitsell said some money received this year will be spent in the next fiscal year.
"We are not deficit spending," he said.
The new tax rate is $.581207, a bit lower than last year. Because of an increase in certified property values the new rate is below the current rate of $.607929.
Of the revenues, $1,178.904 are projected to come from ad valorem taxes, while $581,207 are expected to come from sales tax.
A $5,000 per person market adjustment is calculated in this budget for the police department and money is there for hiring a new officer. The budget also funds a new police vehicle, with the intent of adding one each year to keep the fleet updated.
The council also approved a zoning change for the 45 acre River Oaks at Northcreek development. The proposal allows for larger lots along the existing Northcreek subdivision and smaller lots further away. Whitsell said the configuration is what the developer believes is needed to make the project work monetarily.
Another agenda item concerned the growing number of golf carts and recreational vehicles on the streets on the south part of the city.
The council approved ordinances amending the traffic code requiring the to meet certain criteria to be allowed on the streets. Owners must pay a fee and be insured for liability.
Also discussed at the meeting was the city pursuing a matching grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife for the addition of a splash-pad to Winchester Park.
The city has placed a survey on its Facebook page concerning the 2021 Parks Grant to assist in planning and implementing the improvement.
