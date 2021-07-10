A long weekend quickly turned into a nightmare when one local family was watching a movie around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the smoke alarm went off.
“The garage was in flames,” Rachel Paris said. “I grabbed the children and ran out while my husband tried to stop the fire.”
Chandler Fire Department responded to the home on Nells Place and put the fire out with assistance from Brownsboro and Noonday Fire Departments.
The family escaped with their lives, but the family pets perished in the blaze. The fire completely destroyed the garage and the rest of the home had substantial heat and smoke damage.
The Paris family has two young children, including a newborn baby, and will have to start from scratch.
Rachel is a teacher at Bel Air Elementary and her husband, Jared, is in retail.
The family is somewhat new to the area and does not have many established connections yet, so Rachel's family has starting a GoFundMe to help replenish the needs of the young family.
This will also help offset the costs of staying in a hotel and finding a new place to live.
For those who would like to donate to their GoFundMe, it can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-paris-family
If you have household goods, furniture or baby items you wish to donate, please text 832-283-7224. Children’s clothing sizes are 2T and 3 months.
According to the Chandler Police Department Facebook, fireworks being used within city limits cannot be ruled out or confirmed as a cause. The family is left with many questions until reports come back.
Fire Marshal Steven Kidd is currently investigating, but the origin and cause will take time to establish.
