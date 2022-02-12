The Chandler City Council took no action on a re-plat that would allow creating a construction entrance to a new housing development where there is currently a cul-de-sac on Cedar Lane.
City Manager John Whitsell said if no action is taken within 30 days, the item will automatically take effect.
The Chandler Planning and Zoning Commission had previously approved the re-plat for lots 1B and 9B Cedar Bend of Chandler Phase 1.
“I know why most of your are here,” Mayor Libby Fulgham said at the beginning of the meeting. “I did watch the P&Z meeting last week.”
During comments from the public, several residents voiced their concerns about how the plan might affect their street and neighborhood.
One resident said they will take up a legal fight to stop construction coming through their neighborhood if necessary.
“I want everybody to understand that this is just a re-plat of the property,” Fulgham said, “There’s a lot of things that have to happen to develop a property and there’s a lot of things we can control as a council.”
Fulgham said the advice of the city’s attorney is that the council can’t deny the requested re-plat according their own personal opinions.
Councilwoman Janeice Lunceford said the developer has complied with all of the city’s laws regarding such a development.
“My conscience is what I have to live with and if a break a Texas law, then I break a Texas law,” she said.
She said she thinks the subdivision will be a major asset to the community, but wants to also protect those who already live there.
When Fulgham called for a motion regarding the item, he was met with silence.
