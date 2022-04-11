This spring has already produced several severe weather alerts in the Henderson County area and Chandler residents have endured some of the most intense conditions.
On Tuesday, the Chandler City Council will talk about the state of their system, the cost to upgrade and the possibility of grant money to help with the expense. City Manager John Whitsell said the item is for discussion only and no action is planned at the meeting to be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
According to Homefacts.com, Chandler is in a high risk area for tornadoes. It rates higher than the state of Texas overall and well above the national average. The Tornado Index shows Chandler’s rate as 248, while the state average is 208 and the USA average, 136. The higher score on the index, the greater the risk.
Chandler, however places behind many East Texas cities, including Cross Roads, which leads Henderson County with a rate of 291.
Since the National Weather Service began its count in 1950, Chandler has been within 30 miles of 103 tornado events.
One recent storm in April 2019 slammed through the area damaging homes and vehicles.
This year on March 21, radar indicated a tornado in the Brownsboro, Chandler area. The storm also created damaging winds and hail.
