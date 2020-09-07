Chandler conducts its state required budget hearing during the regular monthly council meeting on Tuesday and is set to adopt a tax rate for the year.
Meeting time is 6 p.m. at city hall.
The proposed budget, if passed, will raise $53,625 more revenue than last year. The projected general fund revenue is $2,847,177. Expenses total $2,949,177.
After the public hearing, the council can vote to approve or deny the budget ordinance.
Also the agenda is an ordinance adopting the tax rate for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. The total rate of $0.607929 is the effective rate plus the Interest and sinking rate rate for the bond payments.
The council will also look at making the maintenance crew leader job a salaried position equal to the utilities superintendent job created last year.
According to information from the city, the position is to oversee the construction maintenance, and repair of infrastructure, park facilities, equipment and structures and by working with and supervising work crews. Other duties may include providing customer service, maintaining department inventories, supervising employees, setting goals, monitoring various related programs and interfacing with other
The salary, based on qualifications and experience begins at a minimum of $29,274 annually and ranges to $43,419.
On another topic, the council will discuss regulations for residents who want to place tiny homes, park homes, and other types of small housing within the city limits of Chandler. The city has studied several different ways to address this issue.
The council is studying an ordinance used in Clarksville, Texas as an example. Clarksville does not allow single-family residential structures less of less than 1,200 square feet.
Before an ordinance can be passed a public hearing will have to be held to discuss it. No action can be taken on Tuesday.
