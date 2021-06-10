The Chandler City Council took up the matter, Tuesday, of a large charge stemming from the ice storm that gripped North Texas in February.
City Administrator John Whitsell called the council members attention to a letter from Gexa Energy informing that the city was being charged $61,699.39 for ancillary services provided during the time of near zero temperatures and ice.
“Ancillary services is the amount of money they have to spend to keep the power plants up and operational,” Whitsell said. “I don’t know why we’re responsible for this. I hear that everyone will be hit with this eventually.”
Whitsell said the city would not pay the bill until they get some answers.
Mayor Libby Fulgham said Whitsell should talk to City Attorney Blake Armstrong about the letter and possibly have him sent Gexa a letter protesting the charges.
On another item, the council selected Traylor and Associates as administrator/writer for the Texas Division of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant. The grant was created as a result of the February winter storm.
Chandler is applying for funds to purchase several generators that will help keep infrastructure operational during any type of disaster, Whitsell said.
The council also approved collections contract with Henderson County Tax Office, who has handled the service for the city for several years.
During public comments, Milton Wallace spoke about the abundance of wild hogs in his neighborhood.
“I hoping we can find some solutions because it’s really getting bad,” Wallace said.
He compared mowing his lawn to a war zone because of how badly the ground is torn up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.