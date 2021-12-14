The City of Chandler may select an architectural firm Tuesday to assist in the design of a city hall, municipal complex.
The item is on the agenda for the council meeting beginning at 6 p.m. at the current city hall building on State Highway 31.
The council voted in August to send out a request for qualifications to build design the facility that would provide needed space for city offices, the police works and a library expansion.
In November, the council discussed the responses received. City Administrator John Whitsell said five RFQs were received. Two were from the Tyler area and three from the Dallas area.
The five firms that sent responses are:
Randall Scott, a 33-year-old company, based in Richardson.
Ron Hobbs, of Garland, the firm that is currently doing the Athens Police station project.
Randall Skinner, another metroplex company.
Fitzpatrick Architects of Tyler
Harris and Craig Architects of Tyler, a company with more than 30 years experience.
Mayor Libby Fulgham said he favors Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has done many schools in East Texas, fire stations, a police annex in South Tyler and municipal work in the City of Tyler.
He said, to be fair, they should bring in all of the firms for interviews.
“The best thing we could do is bring them in, sit them down and ask them the hard questions and let them answer,” Fulgham said.
The council set the interviews for the last week in November.
