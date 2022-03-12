Chandler’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet with a sold-out “Under the Big Top” theme at Rock Hill Baptist Church. Upon entry, guests were treated to circus delights, decorations, and food, with City Administrator John Whitsell dressed as Ringmaster.
This year marked the third year that the event has sold out, but this time it sold out quicker than years past, even after they added extra seats.
The awards are one of the main reasons for the banquet that has been taking place for 16 years. This year, even more awards were handed out to deserving individuals.
Co-Citizens of the Year awards were given to Erica Howell of VeraBank and Brownsboro ISD Principal Bill Beasley, Jr. This award is special because it is chosen from a list of nominees from Chandler, Brownsboro, Tyler, Edom, Moore Station, LaRue, or Murchison.
There are more than 450 staff members in Brownsboro ISD and each campus nominates a candidate for the Teacher of the Year award. This year, as a way to honor their positive impact on students, all six nominated teachers were given the award. This includes Jake Boyd, High School, Rene Womble, Junior High, Tamme Johnson, Brownsboro Intermediate, Kellie Rachell, Chandler Intermediate, Darla Frisby, Brownsboro Elementary, and Joann Conklin, Chandler Elementary.).
Chandler Volunteer Fire Department’s Community Service Award was given to volunteer firefighter, James Allison. Police Officer of the Year was recognized as Johnny Foster.
This year’s Business of the Year award went to Chandler Drugs, LLC.
The Midway proved to be the most popular area where guests were given tokens to try to win tickets for a drawing for a big screen television at the end of the event. Kornpop, the clown, kept the crowd entertained with his comedy magic.
The Culinary class at Brownsboro ISD provided the evening’s meal which included barbecue and cheesecake with fruit drizzle. There was a live auction and raffle items that included a ride for a student to school in the Chandler Fire Department’s Fire Engine and a train ride with a hotel stay in Fort Worth.
Edward Jones was this year’s Title Sponsor, Athens Investment Center was the Food Sponsor, and the Midway was sponsored by Joey Ridgle’s Septic & Sanitation, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.