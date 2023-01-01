Chandler Cemetery is featured in a new book that is now available on Amazon called “Chandler Cemetery and Its People 1882-September 2022” by local author Jaycie M. Smith. The book explores the history of Chandler in over 500 pages of amazing stories and biographies.
Smith said she has always had an interest in history and enjoys sitting down and talking with older residents, roaming around local cemeteries, and writing. She is a history teacher and in 2017 earned a Master’s of Arts degree in History. She has previously self-published three books and several smaller projects, as well as compiling memoirs for people.
“Chandler Cemetery and Its People” documents the lives of those interred in Chandler Cemetery which holds the remains of over 1,600 people as it has been used as a community burial ground since the 1880s.
The book memorializes each person buried in the cemetery which includes veterans, lawyers, merchants, mayors, teachers, and students. Those who laid the foundation of Chandler are buried there as well as many of their descendants.
When available, obituaries and other newspaper articles are included in the book, as well as personal anecdotes and photographs.
The oldest marked burial in Chandler Cemetery belongs to an infant son of RH and Arminda Chandler. The baby was born and died on July 13, 1882. Chandler, Texas was named after his grandfather, Alphonso H. Chandler.
Smith has written about Red Hill Cemetery as well which is located between Brownsboro and Murchison. This book contains over 400 pages of biographies and pictures that record the histories of those buried in Red Hill Cemetery.
This book was printed in December 2020 so it contains those buried through November 2020 including veterans of every war since the Civil War, tragic deaths, and even a former NFL player.
Smith has also written about the Leagueville Cemetery and Rock Hill Cemetery and manages the Henderson Co., Texas History Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.