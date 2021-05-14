The Athens Chamber would like to extend a warm welcome to Down Home Furnishings! If you are in need of anything for your home stop in and see the ever changing inventory of furniture, lighting and unique decorations for your home or office. Their store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM and you can find them at 421 South Palestine Street, behind Anderson Family Drug Center. Owners Ed and Jackie Henry
