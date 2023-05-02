Join the Athens Chamber of Commerce, which is partnering with Woodforest National Bank, for their free Explore Your Ideas with Entrepreneurship 4 All session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the Athens Partnership Center located at 201 West Corsicana St., Athens.
This week is Small Business Week and the Athens Chamber encourages and supports local small businesses through education and resources. They encourage new, aspiring, or even established small businesses to participate in this complimentary opportunity to gain knowledge and resources to support small businesses in every industry.
Register and attend for an opportunity to get pertinent information as entrepreneurs from the East Texas community share stories of how they started or grew their small businesses. They want you to leave inspired to take your own business ideas to the next level and with the chance to connect with entrepreneurs and other professionals who can support your goals.
For any questions, contact the Athens Chamber at 903-675-5181.
