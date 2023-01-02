Nominations are now being accepted through Jan. 18 for the 2022 Athens Citizen of the Year Award.
This award has been presented annually since 1966 and Eldress Mary Henderson of the Church of the Living God was the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Other previous recipients have been The Medical Community, Freddie Paul, Steve Barksdale, Milburn Chaney, Willy Robison, Drew Douglas, Peggy Rhodes, David Holdredge, Arch (Bill) Hunt, Judith McGilvray, Gary Williamson, and Mary Wadell.
Do you know someone living in Athens, who, over a long span of time and beyond
their regular employment, has exhibited generous community spirit, and a commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Athens and the entire community?
Someone who demonstrates outstanding leadership, citizenship, vision, civic pride, and a strong commitment to a better Athens and whose volunteerism and community involvement have had a positive influence and improved the quality of life for individuals in Athens?
Someone who has gone that extra mile, who’s done more than is expected to make Athens a better community in which to live, work and raise a family? Someone who may go largely unknown to the majority of the community, and quietly performs tasks that make Athens a better
place to call home?
If so, the Chamber of Commerce invites you to submit a nomination for that person who deserves the recognition of this prestigious award. The award recipient’s identity will be kept
secret until it is announced and the recipient is honored at the Athens Chamber of Commerce annual gala on Jan. 28, 2023.
Nominations should be hand-delivered or sent as a letter of recommendation, in a sealed envelope marked Citizen of the Year, C/O the Athens Chamber of Commerce, 201 West Corsicana Street, Suite1, Athens TX 75751.
Digital nominations will also be accepted by completing the form at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZYh-8OZ2k5V27WMZzyK4OnCJsxx5SqVIPancCkrSKKd1Z4Q/viewform.
