New Athens Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Willingham is setting the stage as the organization re-establishes itself in the community.
Much of the early work since she began on May 5 has been auditing and making contacts, There are many changes in the business world in 2020 that need sorting through.
“That’s really been my focus, communication and getting out the word that we’re here and that I work for you and want to do what you need,” she said.
Willingham has been working out-of-town for the past couple of years and is excited to take the Athens job. She believes her career has prepared her for the multi-faceted position.
“My background is in municipal government. I started that when I was in College at Texas A&M.”
Willingham was born and raised in the Austin area, graduating from Liberty Hill High School.
She grew up playing softball and pitched in the intramural league while at college.
“That was through the City of College Station,” she said. “I got to know a lot of people and thought ‘I can do this.’”
At College Station, she accepted a job running she Challenger Sports program, which caters to children and adults with special needs. “I took that on and I loved it,” she said.” I did the Challenger Sports and started taking over the softball, basketball, youth programs and running tournaments.”
Later, Willingham moved to Killeen where she moved from strictly recreational to community events working with many area organizations.
“Being that facilitator was a wonderful thing that really started building my career,” she said.
Her husband Mark was offered a job with the City of Frisco, a city that was exploding with growth and activity.
“I was with the City of Highland Village,” Willingham said. “It was 5-and-a-half square miles of beautiful lake-front community.”
But increasing traffic caused her to sometimes take two-and-a-half hours to get to work. Because of the area’s exploding population, her daughter attended three different schools in four years, despite living at the same house.
When they learned another subdivision was going to be built across the road, they decided it was time to move to a different environment.
Mark’s family was from Athens and Kristen always loved the area, so it seemed to be the ideal spot to escape the bustling city life of the Metroplex.
She worked out of town for the past two years, before answering the ACC call.
A big event on the horizon is the Job Fair on June 7 which will be a benefit to businesses and job seekers.
“That’s what the businesses need and the community needs,” Willingham said.
