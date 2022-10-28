First State Bank has been named the Athens Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month after being nominated numerous times before.
The anonymous nomination stated that FSB “deserves to be recognized for the impact they make on our community.” The nomination continued saying “They always go above and beyond to represent not only their clients, but also the businesses who may need advice, marketing, or anything else.”
Kim Hodges, Senior Vice President of Marketing at FSB, says that the customer and the community are always their top priority and they want to help you in any way they can. Hodges also hosts a new, weekly podcast that highlights local non-profit organizations and can be heard Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. on KCKL and the FSBAthensTX Facebook page.
The friendly staff at FSB not only excels in customer service according to the community, they also enjoy working there as their average tenure is 13 years, and many have been there over 20 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current tenure rate in the United States is around four years.
First State Bank’s roots date back to April 4, 1935 when it began as Farmers and Merchants State Bank after it was granted a state charter and the bank opened for business in Athens May 1, 1935 and has been growing ever since.
FSB has assets that total more than $680 million and they now have locations in Downtown Athens, Tyler Street in Athens, Corsicana, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Malakoff, and a location in Forney set to open in Spring 2023.
First State Bank says that despite their phenomenal growth over 87 years, their commitment to customer service remains the same.
For more information about First State Bank, visit www.fsbathens.com or call 903-676-1900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.