The Athens Chamber of Commerce named 6 Forks Farm as its November Business of the Month and Owners John and Lindsay DeVivo said they are extremely proud and honored to have received the award.
6 Forks Farm is a regenerative farm focused on raising food with both the animal and environment in mind. It also offers a full array of catering with a traditional menu, as well as a wood-fired pizza truck, and both John and Lindsay boast extensive backgrounds in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
John and his staff have been seen all over Athens in the last year with the red pizza truck including chamber events, first responder events, church events, and so many more. The one-of-a-kind pizzas that John hand-makes continues to bring people back week after week to the Locavores Food Truck Fridays.
The DeVivos are currently in the process of building The Table, located on North 19 in Athens. At The Table, they aim to offer chef-led cooking classes, farming classes, pop-up dinners, private party hosting, and small events. It is also where they will sell their finished meat.
At 6 Forks Farm, they are currently raising lamb, beef, pork, and chicken. All of their ruminants are grass-fed and grass-finished, having never been given grain. Their non-ruminants are fed a no corn, no soy, non-gmo diet.
When the DeVivos moved to the area September 2021, they decided to look into different methods of farming and they implemented regenerative farming on their property as it aligns with their belief on how the food system should work and also aligned with the goal of teaching their four children where their food came from in a responsible way.
The DeVivos thank their “great staff and the members of our Athens Chamber of Commerce, as we serve the community with passion and love.”
For more information, visit www.6forksfarm.com, contact John DeVivo at 469-867-8850, and follow all that 6 Forks Farm is doing on social media platforms @6forksfarm.
